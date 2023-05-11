[In the player above, watch related coverage of FirstEnergy removing its name from the Cleveland Browns’ stadium.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — FirstEnergy Corp. announced it’s planning to move out of four corporate offices in Ohio and New Jersey over the next several years, though its headquarters will remain in Akron.

“Like other companies, the pandemic prompted FirstEnergy to reimagine the workplace and provide employees with greater flexibility, including the ability for many employees to work from home,” reads a statement provided to FOX 8 News.

“As we made our transition to a more flexible way of working, it became clear that having a large mobile workforce — those that do not need to report to an office to do their jobs and primarily work from home — provided the company an opportunity to reevaluate office space needs.”

Ninety percent of the more than 900 employees at the company’s Akron office are mobile workers, as are nearly two-thirds of the 140 employees at its Brecksville office, according to the release.

The company plans to buy the building housing its corporate headquarters in order to end its lease early — it’s set to expire in 2035 — and move its headquarters to its West Akron Campus along White Pond Drive.

Unrelatedly, the company on Tuesday offered enhanced retirement to some non-bargaining employees and also laid off about 90 employees across the company, spokesperson Jennifer Young wrote in an email.

“It’s important to note that the company has been exploring real estate options and relocation opportunities that best suit employees and our flexible workplace model for more than a year, and our facilities optimization initiative is completely unrelated to [Tuesday’s] actions,” Young wrote.