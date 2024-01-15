(WJW) – Marijuana has a lower potential for abuse than other drugs classified as Schedule I, according to researchers from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA is laying the case for marijuana to be reclassified as a Schedule III substance.

Marijuana is classified as a Schedule I drug, which includes substances like heroin and LSD. Schedule 1 drugs are considered to have a high potential for abuse.

If it were changed to a Schedule III, it would be on a list of drugs that include ketamine, testosterone and Tylenol with codeine.

Schedule III drugs are defined as “drugs with a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence,” according to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

The documents were published on Friday.

President Joe Biden asked the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to begin the administrative process of reviewing how marijuana is classified in August 2022.

On Friday, Colorado and 11 other states sent a letter to the federal government asking for the classification change.

They’re asking for uniform regulation for the drug nationwide.

Attorneys general from Pennsylvania, Illinois, Maryland, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Oregon, Delaware, Nevada, Rhode Island and New Jersey signed the letter.

“We see this as a public safety imperative,” the letter states.

They also argue that rescheduling marijuana could open up more avenues and funding for research.

There is no word on when a decision could be made on the matter.