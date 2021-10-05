Why Facebook was down for hours Monday, according to Facebook

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Facebook users got a shock Monday, when the site, along with its suite of platforms including Instagram and WhatsApp, went dark for multiple hours.

The company has now released the reason behind the outage that affected users worldwide, including its own employees, some of whom reportedly could not do their jobs, saying it was not malicious.

In a statement explaining the issue in technical verbiage, the company said the problem stemmed from an internal “faulty configuration change” and not an outside source.

“Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication. This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt,” Facebook said.

The company, which has more than 3.5 billion users, made clear no user data was compromised during the rare outage that showed just how reliant we’ve become on these products.

Mark Zuckerberg — the company’s billionaire founder who lost some of those billions amid the outage Monday, according to Forbes — also apologized for the interruption.

All of this comes at a time that Facebook is under the microscope more than usual. Tuesday, a former Facebook employee, Frances Haugen, went before Congress to say that the company continues to choose profits over people, even after data shows that its products are harmful to children and continues to divide Americans.

The company had already been playing cleanup after Haugen had released documents to the Wall Street Journal and then went public with her internal knowledge of Facebook on “60 Minutes” Sunday.