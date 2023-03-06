Previously aired video above shows East Palestine residents receive aid from volunteers over the weekend

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WJW) — Residents close to the derailment site in East Palestine may notice “additional odors” as clean-up efforts continue, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

EPA says it’s because of the continued “soil work” at Norfolk Southern’s derailment site.

The agency did not give a description of the expected odors, but did request that Norfolk Southern provide additional financial assistance to residents of the East Palestine area, including portions of Pennsylvania within a mile of the clean-up site.

This assistance may include temporary lodging, travel, food, clothing and other necessities, EPA says.

EPA is continuing round-the-clock air monitoring at both monitoring stations and mobile laboratories near the soil excavation area.

As of Sunday, 2,366 tons of waste soil has been removed, according to Norfolk Southern.

Click here for more information on EPA’s air and water monitoring and sampling response efforts.