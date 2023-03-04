BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The National Park Service and Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad have chosen to suspend its usual scenic rides through the park for guests this spring.

The decision came down to an ongoing issue with erosion along where the train runs.

“We are going to do everything we can to allow the train to return to normal operations as soon as possible. We ask for continued patience while we complete construction projects to stabilize the tracks near the river. In the meantime, we appreciate CVSR’s flexibility in adjusting operations,” Cuyahoga Valley National Park Superintendent Lisa Petit said in a statement.

Erosion also caused the train’s usual North Pole Adventure to be rerouted over the holidays.

The railroad had reportedly hoped to resume train rides by March 3, but now the goal is to open by summer.

Anyone who has purchased tickets for scheduled events should receive a refund in five to seven business days.