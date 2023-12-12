WOODMERE, Ohio (WJW) – A popular restaurant in Northeast Ohio is closing its doors for good.

Corky and Lenny’s closed on Tuesday.

FOX 8 Dave Nethers learned Corky’s son, Kenny Kuand, made the decision Tuesday morning.

Corky’s wife, Amanda tells FOX 8 that they’re not closing due to a lack of business. The restaurant, like many others in Northeast Ohio, had trouble keeping a full staff after the pandemic.

Amanda says they had 80 employees before the pandemic. Since then, they have had about 33.

They tell FOX 8 they are grateful for the loyal customers.

They told us people would come from Erie, Pennsylvania, just to eat at their restaurant.

The Woodmere location had reportedly been in operation since 1973.