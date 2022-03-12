Why Clevelanders might hear a siren Saturday afternoon

CLEVELAND (WJW) – You might hear an alarm in the Cleveland area on Saturday afternoon and there is no reason to be worried. But it is a call to action.

At 6:05 p.m., emergency sirens will sound for one minute as a reminder for residents to change their smoke alarm batteries when they adjust their clocks for daylight saving time this weekend.

The “Change Your Clock, Change Your Battery” campaign is a national home fire safety program sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association and endorsed locally by the Cleveland Division of Fire and the American Red Cross.

Although smoke alarms are in a large percentage of Cleveland homes, nearly one-third do not work because of worn or missing batteries, according to a release from Cleveland Fire.

This is also a good time to take a few minutes to review fire-safety measures including checking your smoke alarms, planning an emergency escape route, (two ways out of each room) and designating a common meeting place once outside of your home.

You can visit Cleveland Fire Stations to get batteries on a first come, first served basis. See the list of fire stations and their addresses here.

Call 216-361-5535 to request smoke alarms if you don’t already have one on every floor of your house and every room where people sleep.