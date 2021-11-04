Why Cleveland landmarks are lit in teal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland has 5 of more than 300 landmarks across America that are bathed in teal for Alzheimer’s Awareness.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s “Light the World in Teal” is a global initiative to raise awareness of the disease.

14 locations in Ohio are lit in teal.

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 photo

In Cleveland, the iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Terminal Tower are full of color.

America is one of 12 countries participating in the project.

See the full list of landmarks here.

Alzheimer’s disease is a neurological condition that causes the brain to shrink and brain cells to die, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

It’s the most common type of dementia.

It is estimated that 3 million people get dementia every year in the U.S.

There is no cure.

More on the disease and resources if you or a loved one is affected here.