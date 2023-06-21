CLEVELAND (WJW) – Over the years, many high-level movie productions have been filmed in Cleveland and other parts of Ohio.

But the city and state of Ohio could have issues competing with other states to land future projects if the current version of House Bill 33 is passed, according to the Greater Cleveland Film Commission.

GCFC President Bill Garvey and others have been pushing to have the tax incentive cap raised from $40 million to $75 million.

But in the latest version of HB 33, the cap was cut back to $50 million, a proposed $10 million boost. Garvey said that may not be enough to stay competitive.

“We are competing against Pennsylvania at $100 million a year,” Garvey said. “We’re competing against states like New Mexico and Louisiana at $100 million and $150 million a year. We’re competing with states like Texas, which recently launched a $200 million tax incentive.”

Garvey said for every tax dollar that’s invested, $3.09 is returned to the state’s economy. Using that math, if the proposed bill is signed by Governor Mike DeWine, that would be a potential loss of more than $75 million.

“Over 145 movies and 160 other projects have filmed in Ohio since the tax incentive program began in 2009,” Garvey said. “It’s such an economic engine. Ohio has everything that it takes to be successful at this business.”

The proposal would allot 90% of tax incentives for film productions and 10% for Broadway-style productions.

HB 33 has been passed by the Ohio House and Senate and is in conference before being signed by Governor DeWine. Garvey hopes legislators will reconsider the proposal.

“It’s clear-cut and it has a track record of success,” Garvey said. “We want just what other states have chosen to do. We want it to grow and we want to compete on a high level.”

More than 4,200 petitions have been signed to support the change. If you are interested in filling one out, you can do so here.