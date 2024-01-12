CLEVELAND (WJW) – So you’re telling me there’s a chance. The Cleveland Browns are in their final hours of preparation for the Houston Texans in the NFL wild card round.

After losing star running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Deshaun Watson, Cleveland’s season looked dismal.

Instead, the Browns finished the season with a four-game winning streak to lock up their playoff spot in their first postseason return since 2020.

Joe Flacco left his couch to lead the team, and the Browns defense is one of the best in the league.

Former Browns running back Greg Pruitt said he knows who has the edge on Saturday.

“The outcome of the game is going to be based on one-on-one. Is your defense better than my defense? Is your offense better than my offense?” he shared Friday morning.

“So I kind of give the edge to the Browns because the Browns are number 1 in defense, and they remain number one in defense going into this game,” Pruitt said.

While Houston might have the offensive rookie of the year and the defensive rookie of the year, they also have young stars who have never seen a playoff stage.

Cleveland beat Houston 36-22 in the regular season, although Houston was without CJ Stroud.

Right now, we know the Browns may be without CB Denzel Ward and Kicker Dustin Hopkins.

The Browns face the Texans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 4:30 p.m.