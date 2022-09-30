NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (WJW) — You’ll soon be seeing a new name on packaging of household items including Band-Aids, Tylenol and Johnson’s baby powder.

In a move to establish two independent companies within Johnson & Johnson, the company introduced on Friday MedTech, focusing on healthcare expertise and medical technology, and also Consumer Health Products, known as Kenvue, for personal health with products rooted in science and endorsed by professionals.

Kenvue, pronounced ken·view, combines two ideas: “ken” – meaning knowledge – an English word primarily used in Scotland, and “vue,” referencing sight, according to J&J.

“Unveiling the Kenvue brand is a defining moment for our stakeholders and an important part of the planned separation,” said Thibaut Mongon, CEO Designate, Kenvue, the planned New Consumer Health Company. “We breathe life into some of the world’s most iconic and beloved brands every day, so we harnessed that same expertise, love, and energy into developing our new corporate identity.”

As part of the repurposing, Kenvue’s new logo centers on the “K” symbol – the geometry of the rectangle representing scientific precision and the round edges evoking the warmth of care – with a green color scheme.

The new name and logo will be seen on brands’ packaging including Listerine, Aveeno and Benadryl. See the full list here.