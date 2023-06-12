LOS ANGELES, California (KTLA)– Thousands of non-native parrots call Los Angeles home, much to the enjoyment of the local community of bird enthusiasts, but some say there’s a downside.

While no enduring species of parrot are native to the continental U.S., experts say there are as many as nine species of parrot found in the Los Angeles area, introduced decades ago and continuing to grow in population.

But how exactly did they get there, and is their presence having a negative impact on the local ecosystem?

Luke Tiller is president of the Pasadena Audubon Society, a collection of bird watchers and enthusiasts with ties to the national organization of the same name.

He said rumors about how the parrots ended up in Los Angeles have been running rampant for years.

“There were like a million stories about how they got here,” Tiller said. “Like that there was a crate to LAX that they escaped from or that some were released during the L.A. riots. And there’s probably some element of truth to all of those stories. But there’s not one story that’s ‘the reason’ that they’re here.”

There have also been persistent rumors that the birds once lived at the Van Nuys Busch Gardens and escaped when the theme park shuttered its doors in the 1970s.

Most experts agree that the parrots ended up in L.A. through the pet trade, either released intentionally or beloved pets that escaped their cages.

“They can be actually quite destructive around the house as a pet,” Tiller said. “I think people get them as pets and then kind of maybe second guess that, and that’s one of the ways they get into the population.”

The parrots seem to be thriving especially Red-crowned parrots, which are among the largest of Amazon parrots roaming the skies of L.A.

“Personally, I love them,” Tiller said. “The parrots seem to be fairly innocuous, and when you see them in these communal roosts in the winter, it’s spectacular, and that’s something that I recommend every Angelenos tries to do… It really is amazing.”

“The Pasadena Audubon Society does regular field trips and walking tours to see the parrots in their roosts. The trips are accessible for people of almost all abilities and you don’t have to be an expert to take something away from them, Tiller said.

Like many L.A. residents these parrots are transplants, drawn to Los Angeles by its idyllic weather and seemingly boundless opportunity, looking for love and taking things day by day.