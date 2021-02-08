Why are gas prices on the rise again?

(AP/WJW) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 5 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.50.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the increase was caused by a continuing rise in crude oil prices since November.

The price at the pump is 3 cents less than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.49 a gallon in San Francisco. The lowest average is $2.08 in Houston. The average price of diesel went up 5 cents over the same period to $2.75.

According to AAA, the average price here in Northeast Ohio is 10 cents higher this week at $2.423 per gallon.

See the average prices of unleaded gas AAA found in some Northeast Ohio cities:

$2.458 Alliance

$2.436 Ashland

$2.448 Ashtabula

$2.421 Aurora

$2.453 Chesterland

$2.379 Cleveland

$2.394 Elyria

$2.427 Independence

$2.344 Lorain

$2.382 Lyndhurst

$2.383 Massillon

$2.398 Mentor

$2.453 New Philadelphia

$2.451 Niles

$2.475 Norwalk

$2.429 Oberlin

$2.404 Parma

$2.437 Ravenna

$2.438 Solon

$2.462 Willard

$2.406 Youngstown



