Why are gas prices on the rise again?

(AP/WJW) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 5 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.50.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the increase was caused by a continuing rise in crude oil prices since November.
The price at the pump is 3 cents less than it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation is $3.49 a gallon in San Francisco. The lowest average is $2.08 in Houston. The average price of diesel went up 5 cents over the same period to $2.75.
According to AAA, the average price here in Northeast Ohio is 10 cents higher this week at $2.423 per gallon.
See the average prices of unleaded gas AAA found in some Northeast Ohio cities:
$2.458 Alliance
$2.436 Ashland
$2.448 Ashtabula
$2.421 Aurora
$2.453 Chesterland
$2.379 Cleveland
$2.394 Elyria
$2.427 Independence
$2.344 Lorain
$2.382 Lyndhurst
$2.383 Massillon
$2.398 Mentor
$2.453 New Philadelphia
$2.451 Niles
$2.475 Norwalk
$2.429 Oberlin
$2.404 Parma
$2.437 Ravenna
$2.438 Solon
$2.462 Willard
$2.406 Youngstown