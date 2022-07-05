COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags across the state be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, on July 4.

In an order issued Tuesday, DeWine said flags on all public buildings and ground across the state were to fly at half-staff until sunset on July 9. DeWine’s office said the order was issued in accordance with a similar order from President Joe Biden.

On July 4, Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, 21, used a legally purchased high-powered rifle to kill six and wound 30 people during a Fourth of July celebration in Highland Park. He fired more than 70 rounds into the crowd, according to a Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson.