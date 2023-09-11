*Attached video: Memorial events happening in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered flags in the state to be lowered on Patriot Day in honor of those killed in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

All U.S. and Ohio flags are ordered to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state, according to a press release from the governor‘s office.

The order is in effect from sunrise to sunset on Monday, September 11, 2023, according to the release.