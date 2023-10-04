COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Flags across Ohio and the U.S. will be flying at half-staff Thursday, October 5.

They will be lowered in memory of the life and legacy of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, who died last week at the age of 90.

FILE – Acting Mayor Dianne Feinstein, with police Chief Charles Gain, at left, addresses the more than 25,000 people jammed around San Francisco’s City Hall, Nov. 28, 1978, as residents staged a spontaneous memorial service for slain officials Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk. Man at right is not identified. (AP Photo/File)

“In accordance with the orders issued by the President of the United States of America, in honoring the life and service of Senator Dianne Feinstein, Governor DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state,” the governor’s office said.

Mourners lined up Wednesday to see Sen. Feinstein in San Francisco, where she was mayor from 1978 to 1988.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed places her hands on the casket of the late U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein as she pays her respects during a day of lying in state at San Francisco City Hall, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Feinstein served as mayor San Francisco from 1978 to 1988, and as senator from 1992 to 2023 when she passed. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

She was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1992. She announced she would not seek re-election earlier this year.

She died at her home in Washington, D.C. last week after a series of illnesses.