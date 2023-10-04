COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Flags across Ohio and the U.S. will be flying at half-staff Thursday, October 5.
They will be lowered in memory of the life and legacy of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, who died last week at the age of 90.
“In accordance with the orders issued by the President of the United States of America, in honoring the life and service of Senator Dianne Feinstein, Governor DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state,” the governor’s office said.
Mourners lined up Wednesday to see Sen. Feinstein in San Francisco, where she was mayor from 1978 to 1988.
She was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1992. She announced she would not seek re-election earlier this year.
She died at her home in Washington, D.C. last week after a series of illnesses.