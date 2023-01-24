OHIO (WJW) – Flags are lowered in Ohio in remembrance of the victims of the shooting in Monterey Park, California.

In accordance with the order issued by President Joe Biden, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that United States flags in the state be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

This order is in effect until sunset on January 26.

A gunman shot and killed 11 people in a dance hall in California on Saturday. The 72-year-old suspect was captured Sunday night.