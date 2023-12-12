ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I TEAM did some digging to find out how some men got breaks in court after getting busted in a human trafficking sting.

Last week, the I TEAM revealed charges were reduced, and some could be dropped. So, we investigated to find out who made the call to allow that. We showed you earlier charges reduced for a local math tutor and a former superintendent caught trying to buy sex, according to authorities.

Plus, a man who’d founded charter schools could have his case dropped and his record sealed. So, again, we asked who’d approved those breaks and we met a human trafficking survivor who is also wondering why.

Brittany Oldfield said, “It angers me for, myself, and all of the other survivors and victims still out there from human trafficking.”

At Rocky River Municipal Court, the I TEAM pulled records from three cases with charges reduced. We, then, contacted the prosecutors on those cases. We tried to get an explanation. What went into deals in what investigators called a human trafficking crackdown?

Last week, we revealed recorded phone calls from two cases. The suspects busted are accused of trying to buy sex from an undercover cop, it was part of stings carried out statewide.

Westlake Law Director Michael Maloney approved deals in two court cases. But, he wouldn’t answer questions on camera. He sent a statement that said, in part, “No prostitute was, in fact, present. No trafficked individual was involved. No sex trafficker was involved.”

Oldfield reacted, “I am very upset to hear a prosecutor would say that. However, I’m not surprised,” she said. “Those men are showing you that it wouldn’t make a difference if it was a human trafficking survivor in real life or just a sting. They’re pursuing to buy sex, Oldfield said.

Law Director Maloney also pointed out, in one case, that the suspect “must comply with certain terms and conditions imposed by the court for about twelve months.” Regarding another case, Maloney said that the suspect “was ordered by the court to serve six months of probation.” North Olmsted Prosecutor Michael Gordillo also reduced a charge. He didn’t return calls.

Brittany Oldfield now works with sex crime victims. “These men are getting away with way too much. I, myself, have been arrested in an undercover sting before as a victim of human trafficking and I had to serve a mandatory thirty days in jail.”

Meantime, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office has called the statewide crackdown a success despite charges in some cases reduced. The AG’s Office believes the stings raised awareness of human trafficking.