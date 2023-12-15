NORWALK, Ohio (WJW) – A dog is recovering after being shot by a Norwalk police officer.

The incident happened in November, but police made the report available to FOX 8 on Friday.

According to the police report, Norwalk Police Department Officer Joshua Cooke responded to a call about dogs being on the loose near a home on the 10 block of South Garden Street.

“I’ve been calling for a year and a half about these dogs running loose and they’re loose again,” the caller told police. “They’re mean and Bull-type looking things,” and, “They keep them penned up outside and always barking.”

According to the caller, he was not sure where the dogs came from or who owns them.

According to the police report, the Norwalk Police Department has received at least 18 separate calls about the same dogs barking and getting loose in that area.

When Officer Cooke arrived, he saw a dog that appeared to be a pit bull mix running loose. He then met with the caller, who said the dog was being aggressive and chasing people.

At that time, the dog began to run toward the officer from the neighbor’s yard, the report said.

According to Cooke, “The dog continued barking and growling at me from this distance for the time being.”

A second officer also arrived at the scene to assist.

According to the report, they spoke with a woman who said she was “dog sitting” for the owner of the home, Jessica McKinney, and she was only there to watch the other dogs that were inside the home and would not be able to help officers.

According to police, McKinney previously called police in October to report that her ex-boyfriend moved out of the home and left behind some things, including his two dogs.

Another resident in the neighborhood stepped outside to tell police that the dog running loose had been aggressive.

Officers Cooke and Chapman eventually tried to approach the dog but it began to bark and growl, according to the report.

“Given the aggressive nature of the dog and the fact it was still charging at us aggressively, I believed the dog was attempting to attack myself and Ofc. Chapman,” Cooke said in the report.

According to Cooke, when the dog was about five feet from Chapman, he fired two shots, one of which hit the dog, in fear of their safety.

The dog then ran off and appeared to be limping.

Eventually, a Huron County Dog Warden Officer and Cooke were able to catch up to the dog.

The dog was taken to Animal Clinic Northview in North Ridgeville to be treated immediately. The veterinarian reported to police that the dog was stable but had a shattered elbow and its front left leg would most likely need to be amputated.