AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron Public Schools says it acted quickly after a display was installed by a substitute teacher.

The display included a Confederate Flag background with photos on it.

The FOX 8 I-Team learned about it in a tip.

One photo was of Carolyn Bryant Donham, another photo showed a Black man with injuries to his back, another who is having his photo taken for a mugshot, and a picture of the cover of D.W. Griffith’s “The Birth of a Nation,” originally called “The Clansman.”

According to Akron Public Schools, the display was taken down hours after it was installed by a substitute teacher.

They tell FOX 8 that disciplinary action will be taken against the teacher.

“Curriculum should guide what’s taught. If teachers wish to vary from it, they need to do it with the support of building and/or curriculum administrators. This is why we have lesson plans,” Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack said in a statement.

“This is especially necessary If there is to be any use of so-called provocative symbols because they must have context,” Fowler Mack said of the display.

“We must have broader sensitivity than this,” she closed.