Why 2021 is a record-setting summer in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – If it felt like it rained a lot this summer, you weren’t mistaken.

2021 rainfall totals are one for the record books.

With 34 days to go until the official end of summer, 2021 has seen 16.77 inches of rain in Northeast Ohio.

The previous record was set in 1972 with 17.34 inches.

Did some quick calculations on the amount of rain that's fallen across northern Ohio this summer vs last summer (June 1 to AUGUST 18):



2020: 3,420,000,000,000 GALLONS!

2021: 6,610,000,000,000 GALLONS!@fox8news @NWSCLE — Scott Sabol, Meteorologist CBM/CCM (@ScottSabolFOX8) August 19, 2021

We’ll certainly be adding to that total, with multiple rain chances on the 8-day.

It’s also been the 5th most humid summer on record, according to FOX 8 Meteorologist Scott Sabol.

2018 was the last summer more humid than 2021.