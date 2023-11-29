(WJW) — The end of November marks an event each year that many people look forward to: It’s Spotify Wrapped Day!
Spotify launched its year-end “Wrapped” campaign on Wednesday, Nov. 29, and unveiled the top artists, albums, podcasts and songs streamed the entire year from around the world. Anyone who has a Spotify account will get one!
To see yours, head over to the Spotify app and log into your account. Your Spotify Wrapped will pop up right on the home screen. New this year: You can watch your Spotify Wrapped on desktop too.
Some new and fun statistics this year include categories like “Me in 2023,” “Sound Town” and “Top 5 General.” For more on each category, click here.
This year, if Taylor Swift happened to make it into your Spotify Wrapped (as she did for many), Swift herself sent a little “personal” message to those fans, thanking them for listening!
This year’s top artists:
Top 10 Artists Globally:
- Taylor Swift
- Bad Bunny
- The Weeknd
- Drake
- Peso Pluma
- Feid
- Travis Scott
- SZA
- KAROL G
- Lana Del Rey
Top 10 songs globally:
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus
- Kill Bill by SZA
- As It Was by Harry Styles
- Seven (feat. Latto) by Jung Kook
- Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma
- Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift
- Creepin by Metro Boomin, The Weekend, 21 Savage
- Calm Down by Rema, Selena Gomez
- Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 by Bizarrap, Shakira
- Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
Top 10 albums globally
- Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny
- Midnights by Taylor Swift
- SOS by SZA
- Starboy by The Weeknd
- MAMAMA SERA BONITO by KAROL G
- One Thing At A Time by Morgan Wallen
- Lover by Taylor Swift
- HEROES & VILLAINS by Metro Boomin
- GENESIS by Peso Pluma
- Harry’s House by Harry Styles
Top 5 podcasts globally
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- Call Her Daddy
- Huberman Lab
- anything goes with emma chamberlain
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
So, how does your 2023 Spotify Wrapped compare to the world? Click here for Spotify’s “Wrapped Mapped.“