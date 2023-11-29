(WJW) — The end of November marks an event each year that many people look forward to: It’s Spotify Wrapped Day!

Spotify launched its year-end “Wrapped” campaign on Wednesday, Nov. 29, and unveiled the top artists, albums, podcasts and songs streamed the entire year from around the world. Anyone who has a Spotify account will get one!

To see yours, head over to the Spotify app and log into your account. Your Spotify Wrapped will pop up right on the home screen. New this year: You can watch your Spotify Wrapped on desktop too.

Some new and fun statistics this year include categories like “Me in 2023,” “Sound Town” and “Top 5 General.” For more on each category, click here.

This year, if Taylor Swift happened to make it into your Spotify Wrapped (as she did for many), Swift herself sent a little “personal” message to those fans, thanking them for listening!

This year’s top artists:

Top 10 Artists Globally:

Taylor Swift Bad Bunny The Weeknd Drake Peso Pluma Feid Travis Scott SZA KAROL G Lana Del Rey

Top 10 songs globally:

Flowers by Miley Cyrus Kill Bill by SZA As It Was by Harry Styles Seven (feat. Latto) by Jung Kook Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift Creepin by Metro Boomin, The Weekend, 21 Savage Calm Down by Rema, Selena Gomez Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 by Bizarrap, Shakira Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Top 10 albums globally

Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny Midnights by Taylor Swift SOS by SZA Starboy by The Weeknd MAMAMA SERA BONITO by KAROL G One Thing At A Time by Morgan Wallen Lover by Taylor Swift HEROES & VILLAINS by Metro Boomin GENESIS by Peso Pluma Harry’s House by Harry Styles

Top 5 podcasts globally

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Huberman Lab anything goes with emma chamberlain On Purpose with Jay Shetty

So, how does your 2023 Spotify Wrapped compare to the world? Click here for Spotify’s “Wrapped Mapped.“