HOLLYWOOD, California (WJW) – The Hollywood Walk of Fame Selection Panel announced the new honorees for the Class of 2024 this week.
This group includes entertainers from various fields, including Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Radio, Recording, and Sports Entertainment.
Among the notable honorees in the Motion Pictures category is the late Chadwick Boseman, recognized for his outstanding contributions to film. Other recipients include Kevin Feige, Gal Gadot, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Meledandri, Chris Pine, Christina Ricci, and Michelle Yeoh.
In the Television category, the honorees include Ken Jeong, Eugene Levy, Mario Lopez, Jim Nantz, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michael Schur, Kerry Washington, and the dynamic duo of Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan, co-hosts of the popular television show “El Gordo y La Flaca,” who will have a joint ceremony.
The Recording category will see stars bestowed upon Glen Ballard, Toni Braxton, Def Leppard, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Brandy Norwood, Darius Rucker, Gwen Stefani, and Andre ‘Dr. Dre’ Young.
Jane Krakowski and the late Otis Redding will be honored in the Live Theatre/Live Performance category, while Angie Martinez will receive recognition in the Radio category. Additionally, Billie Jean King and Carl Weathers will be celebrated for their contributions to Sports Entertainment.
The dates for the star ceremonies have not been scheduled yet.