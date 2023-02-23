The video above is about the umpire shortage in Northeast Ohio.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – If you’re looking for a career change or a way to make extra cash, there are opportunities around Northeast Ohio.

We’ve put together a list of places with openings.

Cleveland Metroparks

Cleveland Metroparks is hiring for a wide variety of seasonal positions in preparation for the 2023 spring and summer seasons.

Its seasonal job fair is Saturday, March 11.

Cleveland Metroparks has career opportunities across its 18 park reservations, golf courses, dining, retail, marinas and zoo.



Seasonal positions are available for ages 16 and up and most positions offer a 40-hour workweek with employment dates ranging from spring through mid-October.

Meijer

Meijer is looking for 700 people to work at its new supercenters in Warren and Wooster.

While the new stores are under construction, the hiring is underway.

They’re looking for full and part-time workers such as clerks, cake decorators, customer service, cashiers, receiving and meat cutters.

Pay is based on experience and specific skills.

They offer weekly pay, flexible schedules and paid parental leave.

Potential candidates should begin the hiring process by applying online at https://jobs.meijer.com/stores.

Candidates can the click “Search New Store Open Jobs” button, enter “Warren” or “Wooster” in the location search field, and click “search.” Hourly candidates can apply by clicking on the positions listed.

Meijer will screen applicants within the next several weeks.

The retailer expects the new 159,000-square-foot Meijer supercenters to open later this year at 2100 Niles Cortland Rd., SE, Warren and 4845 Burbank Road, Wooster.

USPS

The USPS Administrative Building, 2200 Orange Ave, Cleveland, OH 44101, will hold job application workshops every Thursday in March from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Available openings are for city carrier assistants and starting salary is $19.33 per hour.

USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions. Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers

Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record.

