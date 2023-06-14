(WJW) – Whoopi Goldberg expressed her desire to host “Wheel of Fortune” after Pat Sajak’s retirement during Tuesday’s episode of The View.

“I want that job! I think it’d be lots of fun,” she commented.

Sajak announced his retirement Monday after serving as the host for 41 seasons.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all,” he wrote on Twitter.

Goldberg has prior game show hosting experience, having served as the center square on Hollywood Squares from 1998 to 2004.

Sajak will see Wheel through season 41, which is set to premiere in September.

Sajak will continue to serve as a consultant behind the scenes of the show for the next three years.