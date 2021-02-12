Whooo’s this?! Barred owl finds way into family’s fireplace

MASSACHUSETTS (WJW) — Wildlife crews were called to an interesting predicament for a Massachusetts homeowner last week.

According to a post on the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife Facebook page, a barred owl found its way into a chimney and was sitting in the resident’s fireplace.

Crews were able to remove the owl from the fireplace and examine it for injuries before releasing it outside. It quickly flew off.

The post says from February through May, barred owls begin laying eggs. They don’t build their own nests and are cavity nesters. They will typically choose a hollow tree or use the nest of a hawk or squirrel to lay their eggs.

Officials believe this own was looking for a cavity to nest in when it found the chimney and couldn’t escape.

“To help prevent wild animals like birds, bats, raccoons, or squirrels from entering your home, we recommend placing a metal cap with a screen on your chimney,” the post said.