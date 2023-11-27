(WJW) – Cleveland fans will be waiting for updates on a slew of injuries to key players Monday.

In Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos, the Browns (7-4) were hit hard.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffered a head injury. He was already filling in for starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is injured and is out for the season.

DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 26: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns is injured on a play in the third quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DE Myles Garrett left the field Sunday with his arm in a sling. He said he felt something pop. Garrett has an MRI scheduled for Monday.

Star receiver Amari Cooper suffered a rib injury and DT Jordan Elliott injured his ankle.

DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 26: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns is hit by P.J. Locke #6 of the Denver Broncos on an incomplete pass in the fourth quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Cooper was injured on the play. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Former Browns running back Greg Pruitt shared his worries about the team Monday morning.

“My biggest concern is the injury list, and how serious they are,” Pruitt said, echoing fan concerns after the brutal loss.

The Browns signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to their practice squad a week ago.

DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 26: Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the fourth quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

So, will he suit up on Sunday? Pruitt told FOX 8 what he would do if he were making decisions for the team.

“He (Flacco) would be in a suit next Sunday,” Pruitt said.

However, Pruitt says this week will determine a lot about next Sunday’s game.

“How fast he picks up what you’re trying to do,” Pruitt said about what he’ll be watching for from Flacco this week.

The Browns are headed west to Los Angeles to face the Rams on Sunday. The Rams are (5-6) and coming off a 2-game winning streak.

Pruitt told FOX 8 viewers what he needed to see from this team on Sunday.

“We need every guy on defense to beat the Rams on Sunday,” Pruitt said.

The Rams host the Browns at SoFi Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.