COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW/AP) – Will Governor Mike DeWine continue for another term in office or will former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley be elected into the position?

That’s what’s being decided as voters head out to the polls on Election Day on Nov. 8.

Both candidates survived contested primaries to face each other in November.

DeWine overcame two far-right opponents who criticized him for his aggressive decisions early in the pandemic, including a business shutdown order and a statewide mask mandate.

Despite more than four decades in Ohio politics, DeWine failed to secure 50% of the primary vote. He was elected governor in 2018.

Whaley easily defeated former Cincinnati mayor John Cranley and is now trying to regain a seat last won by Democrats 16 years ago.

Just three years ago, DeWine and Whaley stood side by side, promising to push together for gun control proposals after a gunman killed nine people and wounded more than two dozen in Dayton’s nightclub district. It was a short-lived pledge.

DeWine and Whaley are now facing each other in a race defined by events that neither could have predicted at the time: the coronavirus pandemic and a U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

They no longer see eye-to-eye on guns either. Their gun control proposals never came about, and since the Dayton mass shooting, DeWine signed legislation loosening gun restrictions — including a so-called stand-your-ground bill eliminating the duty to retreat before using force and another making concealed weapons permits optional for those legally allowed to carry a weapon.

Since the primary, Whaley has hammered DeWine for signing those gun bills and for his anti-abortion positions, including his 2019 signing into law of Ohio’s anti-abortion “ fetal heartbeat bills.”

Despite criticism that DeWine took from members of his own party over his approach to COVID-19 and Democratic furor over the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling, most polls show DeWine comfortably ahead.

Tom Sutton, a political science professor at Baldwin-Wallace University, noted that a September Marist poll found that 42% of adults statewide had either never heard of Whaley — who also ran briefly for governor in 2018 — or didn’t know how to rate her.

Meanwhile, DeWine has previously won statewide races for lieutenant governor, U.S. senator, attorney general and governor.

FOX 8’s Joe Toohey sat down with Whaley back in August to discuss the race and her view on pressing issues.

We also reached out to DeWine for a one-on-one interview.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.