Who will be eligible this week for a 4th COVID shot?

(WJW) – People who are immunocompromised may be eligible for a 4th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

According to updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who have a weakened immune system should get an additional primary shot if they received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

That means the 4th shot is actually considered the booster, which some could be eligible for now.

The booster is recommended 5 months after the 3rd primary shot.

It hasn’t been recommended yet for the Johnson & Johnson’s Jansen single shot.

According to the CDC, people are considered to be moderately or severely immunocompromised if they are receiving cancer treatment, an organ transplant, a stem cell transplant, advanced or untreated HIV infection, or moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency.

Ultimately, patients should talk with their healthcare provider about what’s right for them.

The previous guidance was 6 months before getting the booster, which has now been reduced to 5 months.