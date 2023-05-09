CLEVELAND (WJW) – Big changes are on the way for Cleveland public schools.

This morning Mayor Justin Bibb and the CMSD school board will announce the new CEO.

The search to replace Eric Gordon came down to two candidates, both of whom have ties to Cleveland and previously worked in the district.

Dr. Rocky Torres grew up here. His parents both graduated from CMSD schools. Dr. Torres was an administrator in the district for five years prior to becoming an assistant superintendent in the Seattle Public Schools.

Dr. Warren Morgan grew up in Chicago, getting his education in schools very much like Cleveland’s. He has family here and worked for CMSD in the early years of the “Cleveland Plan” which boosted academic performance and graduation rates in the city.

The search to find the right fit for the future included interviews by teachers, students, parents, and staff through a series of community panels.

The new CMSD CEO will be announced at 10:30 this morning. Stay with FOX 8 News for the announcement.