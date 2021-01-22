Who wants to be a billionaire? Jackpot now second highest in Mega Millions history

(WJW) — The Mega Millions jackpot has now reached $1 billion for tonight’s drawing. That’s the second-highest jackpot in Mega Millions history, according to the Ohio Lottery.

In case you’re wondering, the cash option is $739.6 million.

Each ticket is $2. You can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes, the lottery said.

Tickets can be purchased at the counter (while maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask). Also, players who like to pick their numbers can store them in the Ohio Lottery mobile app’s e-playslip to scan at retail.

In case you were wondering the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot, they are 1 in 302,575,350.

There hasn’t been a winner in four months. Maybe tonight will be the night. Good luck!

