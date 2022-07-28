Editor’s Note: The video above is previous information on this story.

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) – Crime Stoppers announced Thursday that it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons who murdered Dailyn Ferguson.

The 23-year-old was killed in front of his store in Lyndhurst on Mother’s Day.

Surveillance video captured Dailyn as he walked to his car, parked in front of his store, D-F Kickz on Mayfield Road in Lyndhurst.

Another car pulls up, opens fire and speeds off…as Dailyn’s mother and younger siblings pull from the parking lot.

Lyndhurst police tell FOX 8 they have developed persons of interest in the case but haven’t yet been able to name any formal suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463.