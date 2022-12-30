(NewsNation) — Police on Friday arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in connection with the November deaths of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in a rental house near campus.

The suspect was arrested early Friday morning in Scranton, Pennsylvania and documents filed in the Monroe County court in Pennsylvania revealed he was “awaiting extradition.”

The Associated Press reports he is being held based on an active arrest warrant citing first-degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office. However, it is unclear if charges have been filed as charging documents have not been made public by the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.

Monroe County court records show an extradition hearing for Kohberger has been set for Jan. 3, 2023.

Kohberger’s arrest is linked to the brutal Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of the four students — 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20 and 20-year-old Ethan Chapin. During the weeks-long investigation into their deaths, police chased thousands of tips after the crime drew nationwide attention.

Officials have not yet publicly disclosed further details about Kohberger, who is a resident of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

Kohberger received a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and completed a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice in June from DeSales University, the school confirmed to NewsNation.

“As a Catholic, Salesian community, we are devastated by this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families during this difficult time,” the university said in a statement.

A Ph.D. student by the same name is listed at the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, which is just miles across state lines from Moscow, Idaho.

The mysterious circumstances around their deaths sparked nationwide interest with Moscow police chasing thousands of tips and debunking conspiracy theories concocted by internet sleuths.

The case broke open after law enforcement asked the public for help finding a white sedan seen near the home around the time of the killings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.