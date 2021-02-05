Who is performing during the Super Bowl halftime show?

TAMPA, Fla. (WJW) — Super Bowl Sunday is just around the corner and millions will be tuning in not only for the coveted championship game, but of course for the halftime show.

This year, Grammy Award winning musician The Weeknd was invited to take the stage, which he has been promoting on social media. “We’re so close,” he wrote in a recent tweet.

He said in an interview with the NFL Network there won’t be any special guests.

“I have been reading a lot of rumors, I wouldn’t bet on it. There wasn’t any room to fit it into the narrative and the story that I was telling in the performance. So yeah, there’s no special guests.”

The performance itself will also look much different due to the pandemic. There won’t be the usual fan interaction and the stage will be in the stands instead, NY Times reports.

Before the game, R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan and country star Eric Church will sing the national anthem while H.E.R. will perform “America the Beautiful.”

Fans will be able to relive the @Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime show w/ @TheWeeknd, the National Anthem w/ @ericchurch & @jsullivanmusic and America the Beautiful w/ @hermusicx after their performances! Pre-Save the live visual album now: https://t.co/wb9yMShrSx #SBLV pic.twitter.com/T63kBWQXbZ — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

