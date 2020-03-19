Who is eligible for COVID-19 testing? Here are the latest local guidelines…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Amid the coronavirus outbreak, many people want to know if they have the virus.

Currently, you can't go anywhere and get a test to find out on your own.

Here are some guidelines that may help:

Who will be tested?

CLEVELAND CLINIC: High-risk people who are currently hospitalized or are 61 and older who have a Cleveland Clinic physician's order can be tested.

Those people will continue to be tested at the W.O. Walker testing facility located at 10524 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.

More here.

UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS: Patients of any age with a doctor's order from a UH physician can be tested at the Mayfield Heights location seven days a week between 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Patients will be issued an assigned window of time to arrive at the UH Landerbrook facility in Mayfield Heights.

More here.

METROHEALTH SYSTEM:

Testing is reserved for hospitalized patients who are critically ill and those who have had direct contact with them, according to a press release.

The decision whether or not to test lies with MetroHealth’s Infection Prevention doctors, according to a press release.

More here.

OTHER RESIDENTS:

Patients who are not associated with a hospital system can still get tested through a private lab or the Ohio Department of Health. They should contact their doctor or their local health department for screening and further instruction.

More here.

Who is considered high risk?

According to the CDC, that is people who are 61 and older or have a chronic medical condition.

The symptoms to look for are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

The Cleveland Clinic offers an online screening to determine patients' risk levels. For that screening, click here.

If you aren't considered high-risk?

Cleveland Clinic patients who do not fit into the high-risk testing profile will be contacted to receive further instruction, and until then, they are advised to isolate from others.

The Clinic is reviewing its ability to provide tests to people who are under 60 and at high risk who also have a doctor's order.

The COVID-19 test strips are manufactured in Italy, where more than 31,000 people have the virus and 2,500 have died, according to John Hopkins University.

They're asking people who have a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees to self-isolate and contact their doctor.

Start with a phone call to avoid unnecessary trips and possible exposure to others.

The Clinic says their decision-making will be decided in part by their ability to receive additional supplies.

MetroHealth patients who have mild to moderate symptoms are encouraged to call MetroHealth’s hotline: 440-59-COVID.