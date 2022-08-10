PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WJW) – “I know the incident that happened last year, and I do agree that they have to have a policy.”

The incident this Orange grandparent is referring to happened last spring when an antisemitic symbol was displayed by an opposing player in a lacrosse tournament at Orange High School.

“We live in a time where we appreciate our diversity so much, but it hasn’t been always coming through that way.”

The incident prompted Orange school board members to approve a pledge to respect diversity.

The pledge is now displayed in the updated athlete-parent handbook under the athletic code of conduct section, which reads in part, “Student-athletes and parents pledge to respect all players, fans, school employees, officials and spectators, and further pledge to refrain from making any derogatory comments or remarks or displaying disrespectful behavior related to race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or religion.”

Superintendent Lynn Campbell says all student-athletes will be required to make the pledge before every varsity game or match.

“We already read an OSHAA pre-game statement for friendly rivals. The league also has a statement in the Chagrin Valley conference so before each varsity event the component of that pledge will be embedded into the pre-game statement.”

Students and athletes aren’t the only ones taking this pledge to respect diversity. Anyone sitting here in the stands or attending any student activities on campus must also take the pledge.

Dr. Campbell adds, “Violators will be addressed and asked to leave the event…at the risk of not being allowed to return for future events.”

Ari Seaman coaches the youth football team. “We live in a world where these kids have their phones where Google and Apple and Instagram are all paying for their attention, and they need to stop, and they need to pay attention and they need to what is really important in this world which is morals and ethics and conduct.”

Grandparent Janice Gassaway says, “…it’s a start. I don’t know if it will make a difference but it’s a start.”