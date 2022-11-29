CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to take the field for the first time this season on Sunday in Houston. Some of the women who have sued him alleging sexual misconduct plan to be there.

“Some of my clients asked to go,” Atty. Tony Buzbee told the FOX 8 I-Team Tuesday.” They thought it was important to make it clear that they are still here and that they matter. I was proud of them for that. I have made that opportunity available to them. Because they are going, I will go as well. Not much more to it than that.”

Watson just finished serving an 11-game suspension after the NFL determined he violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

25 women have sued him alleging sexual misconduct during massages while he was a quarterback with the Texans.

Watson has settled 23 of those lawsuits. He faces no criminal charges.

Buzbee represents 24 of the women.

“I think it’s important to note each of these women is different,” Buzbee said. “You can’t paint them with a broad brush. I would never encourage any of them to attend. Some never want to hear Watson’s name again. Others have put it in the past. Some are still angry. Others are defiant. Make me proud they want to stand up and be counted rather than quietly go away. Good for them.”

The FOX 8 I-Team reached out to Atty. Rusty Hardin, who represents Watson, but he declined to comment on the matter.