CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Now we know Deshaun Watson’s suspension, but we don’t know who will be starting for the Cleveland Browns when the season begins.

Watson has been suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy after several sexual misconduct accusations. Watson will not be fined, according to the I-Team.

Here are the three backup quarterbacks on the team’s roster:

Jacoby Brissett

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said during training camp that Jacoby Brissett would fill in as Cleveland’s starting quarterback in the event of a suspension. That would put Brissett on the field through Week 6.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 24: Jacoby Brissett #14 of the Miami Dolphins warms-up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Here are the 6 games that Deshaun Watson will miss:

Week 1: Browns @ Panthers, Sept. 11

Week 2: Jets @ Browns, Sept. 18

Week 3: Steelers @ Browns, Sept. 22 (Primetime)

Week 4: Browns @ Falcons, Oct. 2

Week 5: Chargers @ Browns, Oct. 9

Week 6: Patriots @ Browns, Oct. 16

Brissett has been in the NFL since 2016. He was a starter for the Colts in 2017 and 2019. He played with Miami in the 2021 season.

In 2021, he played 11 games for 1283 yards with a 62.7% completion rate, with 5 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Josh Rosen

Josh Rosen is likely the backup for Brissett if he gets hurt. The Browns signed him to a 1-year deal 2 weeks ago.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 02: Josh Rosen #16 of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

Rosen is 25 and was selected in the first round by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2019 and later waived. He was signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad in 2020 and later picked up by San Francisco. He was signed to the Atlanta Falcons in 2021.

Josh Dobbs

Former Tennessee star Josh Dobbs was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. He was later traded to the Jaguars, who waived him. Dobbs went back to Pittsburgh in 2020.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs looks to pass during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

He signed a 1-year deal with the Browns in April. He has never been a starter in the NFL.

Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by 24 massage therapists.

Watson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, signed a five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns after being acquired from Houston in exchange for three first-round draft picks in March. He was a member of the Texans during all of the alleged incidents.

Two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on any of the criminal complaints. He has settled 23 of the 24 civil lawsuits filed against him.