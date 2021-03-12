Live Video & Blog: White House, federal public health officials give update on COVID-19 response effort

(WJW) — The White House COVID-19 Response Team and federal public health officials will hold a press briefing Friday to provide updates on the COVID-19 response effort.

LIVE BLOG:

After Biden’s announcement Thursday, there will be 700 additional community health centers with vaccines, bringing the total to 900. Officials will double the number of pharmacies, making the vaccine available at over 20,000 pharmacies across the country. And they will double the number of federally-run mass vaccination sites.

Announced a new mass vaccination site at Ford Field in Detroit, where 6,000 shots per day can be administered.

Dentists, optometrists and trained medical and health care students can now administer shots.

One year after the nation was brought to a near-standstill by the coronavirus, President Joe Biden used his first prime-time address to outline his plan Thursday night to make all adults vaccine-eligible by May 1 and get the country “closer to normal” by the Fourth of July.

Speaking in the White House East Room, Biden announced moves to speed vaccinations, including directing that states lift qualifications for vaccinations by May 1, and expand the number of places and categories of people who can give shots. His aim: let Americans gather at least in small groups for the Independence Day holiday.

Biden was marking one year since the onset of the pandemic that has killed more than 530,000 Americans and disrupted the lives of countless more.

Biden announced that he is deploying an additional 4,000 active-duty troops to support vaccination efforts and will allow more people — such as medical students, veterinarians and dentists — to deliver shots. He is also directing more doses toward some 950 community health centers and up to 20,000 retail pharmacies, to make it easier for people to get vaccinated closer to their homes.

As supplies of the vaccines continue to increase, Biden announced that he will direct states and territories to make all adults eligible for vaccination by May 1. The U.S. is expecting delivery of enough doses for those 255 million adults by the end of that month, but the process of actually administering those doses will take time.