White Coats for Black Lives: Cleveland Clinic staff take a knee to speak out against racial injustice

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Clinic held a White Coats for Black Lives ceremony Friday afternoon as an expression of their commitment to stand with the community, their patients and fellow caregivers.

The hospital network said the ceremony is also in remembrance of George Floyd.

George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo Credit: Courtesy Ben Crump Law Firm

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day after an officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes. The officer, Derrick Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

The three other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four were fired following the incident.

Beginning at 12:30 p.m. Friday, caregivers met near Cleveland Clinic Main Campus and lined both of the sidewalks between Euclid Avenue and Chester Avenue on E. 93rd Street and between E. 90th Street and E. 96th Street.

They then knelt together for a silent reflection.

Participants practiced social distancing measures and are asked to wear masks.

Friday’s ceremony comes just one day after staff from University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center took one knee as part of White Coats for Black Lives.

Doctors, nurses and caregivers, all wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic, stayed in silence for several minutes on the lawn of the Lakeside Building Thursday afternoon. Many put one fist into the air, while others bowed their heads to observe “In Silence. In Solidarity.”

Many healthcare providers across the nation have also put on demonstrations as part of White Coats for Black Lives movement.

UK Department of Surgery Wellness Committee joins with Dr. Stephanie White, Associate Dean for Diversity and Inclusion, to lead White Coats for Black Lives. Inspiring.



The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody has sparked all kinds of demonstrations across the country, from protests and riots to the removal of Confederate symbols, as well as conversations about racism in America.

