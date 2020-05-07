White Claw introduces two new flavors with lower calories, lower alcohol content

(WJW) — White Claw has introduced two new flavors in a lower calorie and lower alcohol content form.

White Claw posted on Instagram Thursday the addition of clementine and pineapple flavors, with 70 calories and 3.7 percent alcohol content per can. They’re sold in six-packs.

Previous flavors contained 100 calories and five percent alcohol content per can.

Back in March, White Claw added three new flavors: lemon, watermelon and tangerine. They’re sold in a 12-can variety pack.

The addition of clementine and pineapple brings their portfolio to 10 flavors including black cherry, mango and ruby grapefruit.

White Claw debuted in 2016 and exploded on social media last summer as people were seeking convenient drinks that were low in calories, sugar and carbohydrates. White Claw even experienced shortages, which have been resolved, the company confirmed to CNN Business.

