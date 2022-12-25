**Related video above: Snowy road conditions continued through the holiday weekend, as seen in this report from Saturday.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A white Christmas might have been on some folk’s wish list for this holiday weekend, but as the saying goes “be careful what you wish for.”

FOX 8 meteorologist Alexis Walters explained why this weather had a large impact on Northeast Ohio this weekend.

“The biggest threat was the winds and the cold. When you get these types of temps and wind chills it becomes dangerous, especially for those that don’t have shelter and the roadways,” said Walters.

This holiday weekend winter storm had everything: Thousands lost their power, flights were canceled left and right and no one might have been busier this weekend than Ohio Department of Transportation.

Amanda McFarland, a spokesperson for ODOT, says nearly 300 crews worked 12 hour shifts to try and keep up with the tough conditions.

The two biggest issues throughout the weekend for their team: Icy conditions and strong wind.

“They’ve just spent the majority of their time trying to keep the snow pushed off the roadway because every time they push it off, the high winds blow it right back onto the roadways,” shared McFarland.

McFarland believes the worst of the weather has passed, but that doesn’t mean we should drive without caution.

“Even when the roads seem clear, there could be a little snow on there and create slick conditions,” said McFarland.