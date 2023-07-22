CLEVELAND (WJW) — Mother nature acted more like a Grinch, causing the cancellation of Saturday night’s ‘Christmas in July Parade of Lights’.

Organizers of the annual event held at Cleveland’s Whiskey Island say they had to postpone the popular event in the aftermath of Thursday night’s powerful thunderstorms.

“We have made the difficult decision to cancel the Parade of Lights due to the massive amounts of debris in the Cuyahoga River from Thursday evening’s storms,” organizers from the Whiskey Island Boat Club said in a statement released Saturday.

“The safety of both the boaters and their vessels is of the utmost importance to us. We didn’t take this decision lightly. We met the US Coast Guard on the river Saturday morning, and they do not see the storm debris clearing out with the west winds,” parade officials added.

They also said they ‘apologize’ for the inconvenience.

It’s not uncommon for parts of the Cuyahoga River to become clogged with numerous downed trees, branches and other debris after strong storms.

The next Parade of Lights won’t be until next year on July 20, 2024.

Each year, about 60 boaters decorate their boats with hundreds of lights for the Christmas in July Parade of Boats.