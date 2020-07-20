Whiskey Island Boat Club Parade of Lights takes place this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Whiskey Island Boat Club will host its annual Parade of Lights Saturday, expecting many more participants than in previous years.

According to a press release, it’s the tenth year for the event, which takes place around 9:30 p.m.

Members will decorate their boats for Christmas in July and parade them from the mouth of the Cuyahoga River up to Merwin’s Wharf and back.

Roughly 40 decorated boats will meet at the mouth of the river at 9:30 p.m.

The release states the boat club combined efforts with neighboring marinas, so they will expect even more participants.

