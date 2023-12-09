*The above video is a recent story about a former Browns player who is now a ‘Heart Warrior’*

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Once again, the Cleveland Browns have elevated QB Joe Flacco from the practice squad, the team said Saturday.

Cleveland coaches still haven’t said officially who is starting at quarterback Sunday, but the last time the Browns elevated Flacco was the week before the Rams game, and soon after named Flacco the starter in the 36-19 loss to Los Angeles.

The Browns also said Saturday that to make room on the roster, the team waived QB P.J. Walker, but in the NFL if a player is waived but not claimed by another team, that team, in this case the Browns can re-sign Walker.

Teams will sometimes move players back and forth from the practice squad to the official gameday roster, as the Browns explained in their Saturday statement.

CLEVELAND BROWNS ROSTER MOVES STATEMENT

“A club can carry up to 55 players on its roster during a given week by elevating one or two players from its practice squad prior to the transaction deadline that precedes the game. The rule allows teams a larger pool from which to select their 47 or 48 game-day active players. Any player elevated from the practice squad for this purpose will immediately revert to his team’s practice squad the day following the game.“

The Browns (7-5) host the (8-4) Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium.