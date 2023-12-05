*Attached video: Dawson Foundation gives winter coats to children in need

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Can you guess the most popular present in the state of Ohio in 2023? Maybe it’s even on your list this year!

Research by the coupon site DealDrop.com analyzed Google Trends data and found the most popular items in each state during Black Friday weekend, and they’re all high-tech!

According to a press release from DealDrop.com, the research found that the Nintendo Switch console is the most popular item with 13 states searching for it most, including Ohio.

According to DealDrop.com, the Nintendo Switch is the most in-demand Christmas present in America followed by the Apple iPad topping this list of 11 states, Sony’s Playstation 5 with 10 states, the Xbox Series X ranking with five states and the Apple Watch with three states.

“Christmas is the biggest and busiest period in the retail calendar, with shoppers from around the world looking to gift their loved ones something special,” Co-Founder of DealDrop.com James Crawford said. “This data shows a fascinating insight into what Americans want to receive on the big day with games consoles and Apple products proving to be the most popular across the country.”

Most popular item in each state:

Alabama – iPad

Alaska – Playstation 5

Arizona – Playstation 5

Arkansas – Nintendo Switch

California – iPad

Colorado – Xbox Series X and Series S

Connecticut – Dyson Airwrap

Delaware – Nintendo Switch

Florida – Nintendo Switch

Georgia – iPad

Hawaii – Nintendo Switch

Idaho – Xbox Series X and Series S

Illinois – Playstation 5

Indiana – iPad

Iowa – Macbook

Kansas – Xbox Series X and Series S

Kentucky – iPad

Louisiana – Nintendo Switch

Maine – Nintendo Switch

Maryland – Macbook

Massachuttses – Xbox Series X and Series S

Michigan – Nintendo Switch

Minnesota – AirPods

Mississippi – Nintendo Switch

Missouri – Playstation 5

Montana – iPad

Nebraska – Xbox Series X and Series S

Nevada – Nintendo Switch

New Hampshire – iPhone

New Jersey – iPad

New Mexico – iPad

New York- Google Nest

North Carolina – Playstation 5

North Dakota – iPad

Ohio – Nintendo Switch

Oklahoma – Nintendo Switch

Oregon – Playstation 5

Pennsylvania – Apple Watch

Rhode Island – Garmin Watch

South Carolina – Playstation 5

South Dakota – Apple Watch

Tennessee – Playstation 5

Texas – Apple Watch

Utah – iPad

Vermont – Nintendo Switch

Virginia – Playstation 5

Washington – Dyson Airwrap

West Virginia – iPad

Wisconsin – Nintendo Switch

Wyoming – Playstation 5

Click here for more details from DealDrop.com.