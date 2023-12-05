*Attached video: Dawson Foundation gives winter coats to children in need
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Can you guess the most popular present in the state of Ohio in 2023? Maybe it’s even on your list this year!
Research by the coupon site DealDrop.com analyzed Google Trends data and found the most popular items in each state during Black Friday weekend, and they’re all high-tech!
According to a press release from DealDrop.com, the research found that the Nintendo Switch console is the most popular item with 13 states searching for it most, including Ohio.
According to DealDrop.com, the Nintendo Switch is the most in-demand Christmas present in America followed by the Apple iPad topping this list of 11 states, Sony’s Playstation 5 with 10 states, the Xbox Series X ranking with five states and the Apple Watch with three states.
“Christmas is the biggest and busiest period in the retail calendar, with shoppers from around the world looking to gift their loved ones something special,” Co-Founder of DealDrop.com James Crawford said. “This data shows a fascinating insight into what Americans want to receive on the big day with games consoles and Apple products proving to be the most popular across the country.”
Most popular item in each state:
- Alabama – iPad
- Alaska – Playstation 5
- Arizona – Playstation 5
- Arkansas – Nintendo Switch
- California – iPad
- Colorado – Xbox Series X and Series S
- Connecticut – Dyson Airwrap
- Delaware – Nintendo Switch
- Florida – Nintendo Switch
- Georgia – iPad
- Hawaii – Nintendo Switch
- Idaho – Xbox Series X and Series S
- Illinois – Playstation 5
- Indiana – iPad
- Iowa – Macbook
- Kansas – Xbox Series X and Series S
- Kentucky – iPad
- Louisiana – Nintendo Switch
- Maine – Nintendo Switch
- Maryland – Macbook
- Massachuttses – Xbox Series X and Series S
- Michigan – Nintendo Switch
- Minnesota – AirPods
- Mississippi – Nintendo Switch
- Missouri – Playstation 5
- Montana – iPad
- Nebraska – Xbox Series X and Series S
- Nevada – Nintendo Switch
- New Hampshire – iPhone
- New Jersey – iPad
- New Mexico – iPad
- New York- Google Nest
- North Carolina – Playstation 5
- North Dakota – iPad
- Ohio – Nintendo Switch
- Oklahoma – Nintendo Switch
- Oregon – Playstation 5
- Pennsylvania – Apple Watch
- Rhode Island – Garmin Watch
- South Carolina – Playstation 5
- South Dakota – Apple Watch
- Tennessee – Playstation 5
- Texas – Apple Watch
- Utah – iPad
- Vermont – Nintendo Switch
- Virginia – Playstation 5
- Washington – Dyson Airwrap
- West Virginia – iPad
- Wisconsin – Nintendo Switch
- Wyoming – Playstation 5
