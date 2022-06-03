(WJW) – Mmm. Doughnuts.

It’s National Doughnut Day, and there are several places where you can celebrate with free eats.

Let’s start with the no strings attached doughnuts.

Duck Donuts is giving away a complimentary cinnamon sugar doughnut while supplies last on Friday. The offer is good in stores only.

At Krispy Kreme, you can snag your favorite doughnut for free. The store is also offering a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen or 16 count minis.

If you prefer Dunkin’, you can get your favorite doughnut for free with a beverage purchase.

Shipley Donuts is giving away a glazed doughnut with purchase.