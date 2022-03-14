Where you can get a three-course meal for $36 during Cleveland Restaurant Week

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Restaurant Week kicks off Monday.

For $36 a person, you can get a three-course meal at some of Cleveland’s best places to dine.

Here’s a list of participating restaurants. Astoria Cafe & Market

Batuqui The Flavor of Brasil

Bell & Flower

Blue Canyon Kitchen Tavern

Bruno’s Ristorante

Cut 151 Supper Club

Don’s Lighthouse

Don’s Pomeroy House

Edwin’s Restaurant

Fahrenheit

Felice Urban Cafe

Great Scott Tavern

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse-Beachwood

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse-Westlake

L’Albatros Brasserie

Lago East Bank

Luxe Kitchen and Lounge

Mallorca Restaurant

Melt Bar and Grilled – Akron

Melt Bar and Grilled – Independence

Melt Bar and Grilled – Lakewood

Melt Bar and Grilled – Mentor

One Eleven Bistro

Paladar Latin Kitchen

Parallax Restaurant and Lounge

Pier W

Primo African Quisine

Rood Food & Pie

Taste

The Woods

Thyme2

Twisted Taino Frappe Bar & Grill

The event runs from March 15 through March 25.

The event by Cleveland Independents is to promote dining in independently-owned restaurants.