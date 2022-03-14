Where you can get a three-course meal for $36 during Cleveland Restaurant Week

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Restaurant Week kicks off Monday.

For $36 a person, you can get a three-course meal at some of Cleveland’s best places to dine.

Here’s a list of participating restaurants.

  • Astoria Cafe & Market
  • Batuqui The Flavor of Brasil
  • Bell & Flower
  • Blue Canyon Kitchen Tavern
  • Bruno’s Ristorante
  • Cut 151 Supper Club
  • Don’s Lighthouse
  • Don’s Pomeroy House
  • Edwin’s Restaurant
  • Fahrenheit
  • Felice Urban Cafe
  • Great Scott Tavern
  • Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse-Beachwood
  • Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse-Westlake
  • L’Albatros Brasserie
  • Lago East Bank
  • Luxe Kitchen and Lounge
  • Mallorca Restaurant
  • Melt Bar and Grilled – Akron
  • Melt Bar and Grilled – Independence
  • Melt Bar and Grilled – Lakewood
  • Melt Bar and Grilled – Mentor
  • One Eleven Bistro
  • Paladar Latin Kitchen
  • Parallax Restaurant and Lounge
  • Pier W
  • Primo African Quisine
  • Rood Food & Pie
  • Taste
  • The Woods
  • Thyme2
  • Twisted Taino Frappe Bar & Grill

The event runs from March 15 through March 25.

The event by Cleveland Independents is to promote dining in independently-owned restaurants.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Sign up today for your Cleveland Browns updates

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral