Where you can get a three-course meal for $36 during Cleveland Restaurant Week

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Restaurant Week kicks off Monday.
For $36 a person, you can get a three-course meal at some of Cleveland’s best places to dine.
Here’s a list of participating restaurants.
- Astoria Cafe & Market
- Batuqui The Flavor of Brasil
- Bell & Flower
- Blue Canyon Kitchen Tavern
- Bruno’s Ristorante
- Cut 151 Supper Club
- Don’s Lighthouse
- Don’s Pomeroy House
- Edwin’s Restaurant
- Fahrenheit
- Felice Urban Cafe
- Great Scott Tavern
- Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse-Beachwood
- Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse-Westlake
- L’Albatros Brasserie
- Lago East Bank
- Luxe Kitchen and Lounge
- Mallorca Restaurant
- Melt Bar and Grilled – Akron
- Melt Bar and Grilled – Independence
- Melt Bar and Grilled – Lakewood
- Melt Bar and Grilled – Mentor
- One Eleven Bistro
- Paladar Latin Kitchen
- Parallax Restaurant and Lounge
- Pier W
- Primo African Quisine
- Rood Food & Pie
- Taste
- The Woods
- Thyme2
- Twisted Taino Frappe Bar & Grill
The event runs from March 15 through March 25.
The event by Cleveland Independents is to promote dining in independently-owned restaurants.