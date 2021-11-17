Where you can get a free turkey in Cleveland today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – MetroHealth is partnering with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to give free turkeys to people who need a little help for the holidays.

Turkeys will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday while supplies last at MetroHealth Main Campus and MetroHealth Buckeye Health Center.

The limit is one turkey per car and is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Even in a challenging year, MetroHealth has much to be thankful for, including amazing employees who work every day to help our community,” said MetroHealth President and CEO Akram Boutros, MD, FACHE. “We know that stress and not having enough healthy food are among the factors that make people sick. We are proud to partner with the Food Bank to help make Thanksgiving a little easier for thousands of families.”

MetroHealth distributed more than 3,000 turkeys last year.

The giveaway is a drive-thru event.

Here are the addresses for the locations:

MetroHealth Main Campus – 2500 MetroHealth Dr.

MetroHealth Buckeye Health Center – 2816 E 116th St.