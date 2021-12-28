Where you can get a free rapid COVID test in Lorain County

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – Free rapid COVID-19 tests are coming to Lorain County.

Lorain County Health and Dentistry is holding community-wide rapid testing on Friday, Dec. 31 at 1205 Broadway in Lorain.

Testing starts at 7:30 a.m. and will last until 11:30 a.m.

Tests are free and are first-come-first-served.

The tests are Rapid antigen Tests.

Those who want a test will enter a drive-through at 1205 Broadway and remain in their vehicle.

No walkups are allowed.

Lorain Auxiliary Police will be on hand to help with traffic.

“Lorain County Health & Dentistry has held several community-wide COVID-19 Rapid Test events, and all were successful. The highly transmissible omicron variant has sparked increased demand for testing. Our event is in response to that demand. We are prepared to administer 500 tests and expect to see a high positivity rate. We will urge those who test positive to isolate to slow the spread of the virus and protect others,” said Stephanie Wiersma, LCH&D President & CEO.

Testing at the December 31 event will be available for persons of all ages, including those without symptoms. No doctor’s order is needed. They will not ask about insurance.

“The drive-through process is seamless,” said Troy Chaffin, LCH&D COO. “Pull into our Testing Center and a nurse will quickly do a nasal swab for as many in the vehicle as desire it. Within 30 minutes, we will phone those who test positive and will urge them to isolate and take all reasonable safety precautions. We have an efficient process and expect we will do 500 tests in a four-hour period.”

“Families or groups who visited together over the Christmas holidays may have been exposed to the virus which would show reliably in a positive test result about a week later. Friday’s event is timed to help those individuals and prior to New Year’s Eve festivities,” said Wiersma. “We are hosting this event because we want to lessen the spread locally and keep everyone as safe as possible. If your test result is positive, or you don’t feel well for any reason, please don’t venture out including for New Year’s Eve celebrations,” Wiersma said.

For more information about Lorain County Health & Dentistry, call (440) 240-1655.